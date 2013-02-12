Belfast police murder bid: Man released
A 36-year-old man arrested on Monday in connection with the attempted murder of a policeman in east Belfast has been released without charge.
The officer found a bomb under his car on the Upper Newtownards Road on Sunday 30 December.
He was doing a routine check of his family car as he prepared to take his wife and two children out to lunch.
Police blamed dissident republicans for the attack which they said was "clearly intended to kill".