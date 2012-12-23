A 21-year-old man has been charged with kidnapping, false imprisonment, indecent assault and motoring offences.

It follows an incident at about midnight on Thursday night when a 20-year-old woman from Dundalk was dragged into a car in the town.

Police said she was taken to a house in Newry from which she later escaped and managed to run to safety.

A 21-year-old man appeared at Newry Magistrates Court on Saturday.

A 25-year-old woman arrested in connection with the same incident has been released on police bail pending further inquiries.

The information about the incident was released by the PSNI on Sunday.