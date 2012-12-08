Image caption The bomb was found in a car in the Creggan area of Londonderry

Three men in their 40s have been charged with terror offences over the discovery of a homemade rocket in a car in Londonderry.

They are charged with possession of explosives, conspiracy to murder and having articles for use in terrorism.

The men are due before Derry's Magistrates Court on Monday. Another man was released.

A senior police officer has said he has no doubt the rocket was to be used to try and kill his officers.

Chief Supt Stephen Martin said the device was of a type used extensively by insurgents in Iraq and Afghanistan.

"This a weapon which is used primarily to attack armoured vehicles and kill the occupants of those vehicles," Chief Supt Martin said.

Chief Supt Martin said three of the rockets, which he termed "explosively formed projectiles" had previously been seized in Northern Ireland recently, but this was the first in Derry.

Some residents had to leave their homes while the Army dealt with the device which was found in an operation targeting dissident republican activity..