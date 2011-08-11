Image caption Cyril McGuinness, was described as 'an active member of an Irish criminal organisation'

A Fermanagh man has been extradited to Belgium to go to prison for stealing construction and farm machinery.

Cyril McGuinness, 46, from Teemore Road in Derrylin was described in a European extradition warrant as an active member of an Irish criminal organisation.

The gang stole 20 trucks and cranes in Belgium and the Netherlands in 2006/2007 and brought them to Ireland.

He was arrested at a Dublin court when he appeared in relation to the theft of an ATM machine.

McGuinness will serve a seven-year prison term.

A European Arrest Warrant had been issued for him in 2008.

In April of that year, McGuinness was stopped by Serbian police near the Croatian border. When they realised he was subject to a Europe-wide warrant, he was taken to Belgrade from where he was extradited to Bruges.

He faced charges in Bruges, but left the country after being granted bail.

The Belgian court convicted McGuinness in his absence.

Known as "Dublin Jimmy", he was exposed by a BBC Spotlight investigation in 2004 into the illegal transport of waste.

Waste was taken from the Irish Republic, transported it through Northern Ireland and across the sea to Scotland.

In 2007, McGuinness received a suspended sentence after he admitted 22 charges relating to the illegal transport of waste.