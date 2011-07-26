A youth charged with rioting in Belfast on 11 and 12 of July has been banned from going within half a mile of any parades.

The 16-year-old, who cannot be named because of his age, appeared at Belfast Magistrates Court charged with two counts of riotous assembly.

The charges relate to street trouble in the Ardoyne and Oldpark areas.

The teenager was also prevented from possessing gloves, balaclavas or being with more than four people in public.

After it was confirmed the alleged offences were committed on successive nights, District Judge Harry McKibbin said: "I have to think very hard whether or not I would let him loose."

He was told that police were not opposing bail as long as the conditions were imposed.

A defence lawyer also said that the accused had gone to the police voluntarily.

As well as the restrictions on his movements and possessions, the youth was subjected to a night-time curfew.

Judge McKibbin also ordered him to be electronically tagged.

He said: "I am just about granting bail on these conditions."

The accused was released to appear again before Belfast Youth Court in September.