A man has appeared in court charged in connection with the murder of Constable Ronan Kerr.

Gavin Coyle, 33, from Culmore Park, Omagh, was charged with possession of explosives, firearms and articles likely to be of use to terrorists at Dungannon Magistrate's Court.

No bail application was made and he was remanded in custody for four weeks.

The charges relate to items found in a police search in Coalisland following Constable Kerr's murder.

Semtex, assault rifles and improvised incendiary devices were among the items discovered by police at a garage on the Mountjoy Road.

The court heard a footprint found at the scene matched one taken from the accused's home.

An investigating officer also said CCTV footage had been seized as part of the case and that Mr Coyle had been identified in two identity parades while in custody.

Constable Kerr, 25, was killed by a bomb placed under his car in Omagh, County Tyrone on 2 April.

Two other men arrested over the murder were released "unconditionally" on Tuesday.

Mr Coyle will appear in court again in Omagh next month via video link.