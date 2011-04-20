Scotstown, Monaghan search over Ronan Kerr murder
- 20 April 2011
Irish police have searched a house in County Monaghan as part of the PSNI investigation into the murder of Constable Ronan Kerr in Omagh earlier this month.
A number of items were taken for forensic examination from the search in Scotstown on Tuesday night.
Constable Kerr was killed by a bomb under his car outside his Omagh home on Saturday 2 April.
Two men arrested over the murder were released "unconditionally" on Tuesday.
A 33-year-old man is still being questioned.