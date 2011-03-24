Image caption The number of housing associations could be cut from 33 to 10

The Housing Minister, Alex Attwood, has announced proposals for one of the biggest shake-ups of the Housing Executive in its 40-year-history.

He said the number of housing associations could be cut by 23 to 10.

Mr Attwood outlined the areas in need of reform, including internal costs, oversight by the Department for Social Development and staff benefits.

He also highlighted the reluctance of some housing associations to restrain spending.

"It is utterly wrong and upside down that one housing association can write to government and say their chief executive is taking legal advice about the powers of government to request salary restraint," he said.

"Another housing association - and I jest not - dared write to government about their company car policy stating that one car was for the use of an employee 'who was a single man who enjoyed driving'."

Chris Williamson, the chief executive of the Housing Association Federation, said the key question was what would deliver "maximum community benefit".

'Considerable overlap'

"If the minister has a rationale for why he chooses that number rather than some other number, then we would be delighted to know," he said.

"But so far, we have not yet seen from the minister his rationale for choosing that number. Let's get some facts and real costed benefits and costs on the table to discuss."

Mr Williamson said it was important to bear in mind that the housing associations were independent bodies and that government and the associations needed to understand and respect each other's role.

"That is very well written down in a thing called the compact between government and the voluntary and community sectors. It was signed and agreed in 1998," he said.

"A replacement for that is currently being developed called the concordat.

"It says each party needs to understand the respective role and the responsibilities of the other. We fully agree with that and we want to work with the government to deliver those shared objectives."

Mr Williamson said there was "considerable overlap" between the objectives of the government and those of the housing associations.

"We need to go back to basics and we need to get the most productive relationship between those two sectors for the purposes of delivering public policy."