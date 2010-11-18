Image caption Haddock is accused of murdering UDA boss Tommy English

Former leading loyalist Mark Haddock has been granted bail.

Haddock is accused of murdering UDA man Tommy English, UVF membership and a catalogue of other offences.

Mr Justice Hart said the 41-year-old could be released on his own bail of £1,000 and a cash surety of £10,000 to be lodged with Belfast Crown court.

However, he will remain in custody for now on a separate charge of murdering William Harbinson. A bail hearing over that case is expected on Friday.

Bail is expected to be granted.

Granting bail on the Tommy English murder charges, Mr Justice Hart ordered Haddock to live at an address known to police, inform the PSNI of all his travel arrangements and barred him from associating with an unknown man who lives five miles away from his bail address.

Haddock, originally from the Mount Vernon area of north Belfast is awaiting trial, along with 13 other defendants, accused of the murder of rival loyalist chief Mr English.

Nine men, including Haddock, are charged with the murder on October 31 2000, membership of the UVF as well as numerous offences of wounding with intent and possessing guns and explosives.

All the 41 counts they face arise out of the activities of the UVF in north Belfast and Newtownabbey areas.

The four other men have been charged with offences such as perverting the course of justice and assisting offenders.