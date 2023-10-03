Selby: Four arrested over town 'crime spree'
Four teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of burglary and criminal damage following what police called a "crime spree" in Selby.
North Yorkshire Police said three shops had their windows smashed over night on 27/28 September.
On the same night, officers received several reports of damage to flower beds and children's play equipment.
The teenage boys - two 17-year-olds, a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old - have now been released on police bail.
One of the 17-year-olds was also arrested on suspicion of going equipped to commit burglary and possessing an offensive weapon, the force said.
Insp Martin Wedgwood said: "This was an appalling spree of vandalism and crime and will not be tolerated in our town.
"Anyone who witnessed any of the incidents or has any information about them, but has not yet come spoken to us, we urge you to get in touch."
Inquiries are continuing, the force said.
