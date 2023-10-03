Man pleads guilty over York schoolboy's drugs death
A man has admitted conspiring to supply drugs after the death of a 15-year-old boy who had taken ecstasy.
Josh Reeson became ill on Fulford Road, York, in September 2020 and died in hospital two days later.
An inquest heard the teenager died from multiple organ failure after taking a "significant quantity of ecstasy".
Alexander Payne, 19, of Overdale Road, Middlesbrough, pleaded guilty at York Crown Court on Monday to conspiracy to supply MDMA and cocaine.
He also admitted conspiracy to supply THC, the key psychoactive chemical found in cannabis, but denied conspiracy to produce THC and possessing MDMA.
Meanwhile, Sian Roe, 36, of Constantine Avenue, York, Lilly-Ann Roe, 18, of the same address and Jay Baxter, 21, of Lime Tree Avenue, New Earswick, all pleaded not guilty to the same charges and will go on trial on 16 September 2024.
