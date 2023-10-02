Whitby swing bridge £200,000 improvement works delayed
- Published
Work to future-proof Whitby's historic swing bridge has been delayed until the end of November.
The £200,000 scheme involves waterproofing and resurfacing work and widening the footpaths of the 1908 structure.
North Yorkshire Council said the decision to delay the work was due to concerns raised about the impact of the bridge's closure.
The two-week works will begin instead on 20 November.
The authority's executive member for highways and transport Keane Duncan said: "We have listened and acted.
"The council wants to support local business in every way we can, so I am pleased we have been able to secure this date change, which avoids key events and the worst of winter."
The current swing bridge, which spans 75ft (23m), links the upper and lower harbour areas and the east and west sides of the town.
Work on the bridge will involve the removal of the existing road surface down to the steel deck.
Resurfacing will use a lighter-coloured surface to reduce heat absorption and expansion of the bridge deck.
As the bridge will be closed to traffic and pedestrians, a shuttle bus service will transport people to the other side of the town.
It will remain open for boats to pass in and out of the harbour. Neil Swannick, who represents Whitby Streonshalh division on North Yorkshire Council, said: "I am pleased the council has considered alternative dates for these works and responded to the views of local businesses.
"Although there is never a good time to carry out such works, I know the change to November will be welcome news for traders."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.