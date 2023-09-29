Harrogate hospital trust's £20m funding bid to remove 'crumbly concrete'
A hospital trust has bid for £20m of funding to eradicate "crumbly concrete", a report said.
A survey found 2,500 panels made from reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac) at Harrogate District Hospital.
Raac is less durable than standard concrete and has a lifespan of about 30 years.
During a meeting on Wednesday, Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust said "high-risk" panels had already been removed.
The £20m of funding from NHS England would also be used to relocate, demolish and rebuild a therapy services building, the trust added.
A Raac report, discussed during the meeting of the trust's board, said a full survey of the estate found 2,500 Raac panels, the Local Democracy Service reports.
It added that remedial works have been completed on 12 "high-risk" panels with some theatres and corridors in the hospital made safe with props.
The report said there would be an annual survey of all Raac panels and a roof with the concrete would be replaced.
It stated further propping of panels that were in danger of collapsing might be needed.
The trust's chief executive, Jonathan Coulter, said while risks were "being managed" there was now "greater concern".
He told the board: "As the board will be aware, we do have some Raac across the Harrogate District Hospital site that we survey regularly, manage, and have a plan for gradual replacement.
"As part of our capital plans, including our new theatre build, we are reviewing and assessing the potential to tackle this issue more quickly."
