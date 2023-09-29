York anti-terror work to protect Christmas market
- Published
Work to install anti-terror bollards has been brought forward to protect York's Christmas market shoppers.
Barriers are being installed at locations throughout the city after police said they were needed.
Permanent barriers were due to be built at Parliament Street outside All Saints Church after Christmas but the council will now start work on 9 October.
The council said it meant "more attractive" measures would be in place in time for the festive season.
Work planned for Blake Street will be delayed as a result of the change.
The permanent barriers mean the council can reduce the number of locations where temporary protection measures were needed, the council said.
Sliding bollards were scheduled to be installed on Blake Street between 16 October and 24 November but the work will now take place in January 2024, the council confirmed.
Work to install barriers at Minster Gates, close to York Minster, will also take longer than expected because of "complex pipe and cable work," according to the authority.
It said: "Extra time needs to be spent on installing the hostile vehicle measures. This point protects visitors enjoying views of the Minster as well as discovering the shops in Minster Gates."
The work had been scheduled to be completed by 13 October but will now finish a week later.
David Colthup, chapter steward and chief operating officer at York Minster, said: "The bollards at Minster Gates are part of the council's wider security measures for the city, but reflect the importance of the heritage setting of the iconic South Transept of York Minster.
"We welcome any measures that help safeguard the city and the cathedral."
Work at Shambles and Goodramgate is also under way.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.