Mobile phone found in York river during search for missing girl
- Published
Specialist police officers searching a York river after a teenage girl went missing have found her phone in the water.
Leah, from York, was last seen by friends on the morning of 20 September.
CCTV footage showed her at the edge of the River Ouse near Lendal Bridge later that day, North Yorkshire Police said.
Underwater search teams discovered the phone on Monday and have continued to concentrate their investigations on the river, according to officers.
Leah is described as white with shoulder-length black dyed hair and is 5ft 2in tall (1.57m).
She was last seen wearing a dark blue hooded top with a white logo, black combat-style trousers with flared bottoms and black and white trainers.
Police have asked anyone with information to contact officers.
