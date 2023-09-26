Two people lost on Filey coast rescued by lifeboat
Two people have been rescued by lifeboats after they became lost on the coast in North Yorkshire.
The RNLI received reports that two casualties were missing between the Blue Dolphin caravan park and Filey Brigg at about 19:30 BST on Monday.
Crews used new thermal imaging binoculars to locate the two people, who became lost on the beach when darkness fell, the RNLI said.
The pair were taken back to the holiday park by the coastguard.
