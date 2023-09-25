York school child protection officer who abused pupils jailed
- Published
A former school child protection officer who sexually abused his pupils has been jailed.
Alexander Charles Ralls, 47, was found guilty of more than 40 non-recent sexual offences.
Bradford Crown Court heard he had carried out the offences while working at a school in York.
Ralls, of Hazel Mead in Bedfordshire, was jailed for 16 years on Monday, and made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order.
During a six-week trial at Bradford Crown Court, it was heard how, over a four-year period, Ralls used his position of trust to exploit his victims in the UK and on school trips abroad.
'Utter arrogance'
North Yorkshire Police said Ralls posed as a person with medical knowledge who told his victims to remove their clothes to examine them and then subjected them to sexual assault.
Ralls was found guilty of 31 charges of sexual assault, 10 charges of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent and two charges of assault by penetration.
Investigating officer Det Con Suzanne Hall said Ralls had used his position of trust to "coerce and influence".
Det Con Hall added: "The extent of his offending was staggering and the fact that he continued to use the same excuse of providing medical care to carry out his sickening actions, shows his utter arrogance towards and contempt of his victims."
