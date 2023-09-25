Anti-terror bollards to be installed near York Minster
- Published
Work to install anti-terror bollards on a street leading to York Minster will begin on Monday.
Barriers are being installed at locations throughout the city after police said they were needed to protect people from terror attacks.
York City Council said the work in Minster Gates was expected to finish on 13 October.
Pedestrians will still be able to access the historic street during the construction work.
Anti-terror measures have already been installed on High Petergate, Spurriergate and Lendal, where some businesses said they were forced to shut temporarily because of the disruption.
Work to install sliding bollards on York's famous Shambles had to be extended after historic bones were found by contractors.
The completion of work on the barriers on Goodramgate has also been delayed by three weeks because of challenges working around "complex, existing underground pipes and cables," the council said.
The barriers are being installed following advice from counter-terrorism officers and North Yorkshire Police.
