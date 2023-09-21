Whale found dead on North Yorkshire beach
- Published
A minke whale has been found dead on a popular beach in North Yorkshire.
A dog walker found the carcass at 12:50 BST on Wednesday at Reighton Sands near Filey, the British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) said.
Susan Tierney, from BDMLR, said the UK Cetacean Strandings Investigation Programme had been informed, adding there had been a "slight increase" in strandings this year.
North Yorkshire Council said the whale would be removed on Friday morning.
Last week, a whale, also believed to be a minke, was found dead on the shore at Robin Hood's Bay near Whitby, and in May a 55ft (17m) male fin whale died after becoming stranded off Bridlington further down the Yorkshire coast.
Humber Coastguard said it was unaware of the latest stranding.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.