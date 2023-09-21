Armed police respond to reports of man wielding knife in Brayton
Armed police responded to reports of a man wielding a knife and threatening people in a North Yorkshire village.
Police said officers were sent to Brayton, near Selby, at about 13:35 BST on Wednesday. The man had apparently left the area and nobody was hurt.
A man in his 20s was arrested in Sheffield on suspicion of affray, possessing a knife and sending malicious communications.
The suspect remains in custody, North Yorkshire Police said.
A spokesperson for the force said: "The police always take reports of knives very seriously and therefore sent lots of resources to the scene of the incident, including firearms officers and police dogs.
"We are aware that such a large police presence caused concern among local people and would like to reassure residents that we believe that the incident was targeted and that the wider community were not at risk."
