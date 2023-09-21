Parents of Scarborough single-punch victim back police campaign
- Published
"One punch can destroy a family" is the message from the parents of a man seriously injured in a street attack.
Jamie Kelly, 43, fell and hit his head on the pavement after being punched in Scarborough in September 2021.
He suffered brain damage and part of his skull was removed, leaving him with lifelong health issues.
Mr Kelly's story is one of those being told to teenagers in schools as part of an education campaign by North Yorkshire Police.
Mr Kelly's father Michael said his son had been standing on the street having a cigarette when he was punched.
"One punch destroyed Jamie's life and destroyed his family's life," he said.
The severity of Mr Kelly's injuries means he requires specialist care.
"He's not the man he was, but we've still got him," Michael Kelly said.
"He had to learn how to walk again, he had to learn how to talk."
Mr Kelly and Jamie's mother Brenda Wilthew have welcomed the police campaign.
"He [Jamie] doesn't want it to happen to someone else," Mr Kelly said.
"Don't fight, one punch can destroy a family not just the person you thumped."
Ms Wilthew said she would "hate it" to happen to anyone else.
"I couldn't put into words how much all our lives have changed.
"If I am out and I see people arguing the fear rises inside, because I am thinking 'please don't fight, please walk away, just walk away'."
Sgt Heidi Lewis, from North Yorkshire Police, said it was "vitally important" to increase awareness about single-punch incidents.
"Especially so for young people who may find themselves in potentially violent situations at some point in their lives."
She said school liaison officers were visiting secondary schools to discuss cases like Mr Kelly's.
"We stress the fact that you risk seriously injuring someone if you raise a fist - even just one punch can prove fatal."
The man who punched Mr Kelly pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm at York Crown Court in March 2022.
Daniel George Johnson, then 32, was jailed for 29 months.
