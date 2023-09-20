A tale of two Richmonds: Greggs confuses North Yorkshire market town with town in London
- Published
Scenic pictures of Richmond upon Thames in London have been displayed in a branch of Greggs in the North Yorkshire market town of Richmond.
The images included a bridge over the River Thames and a signpost to London landmarks Tower Bridge and Kew Gardens.
The black-and-white framed photographs have now been removed from the bakery, located more than 240 miles (386km) from the branch in south west London.
Greggs has been approached by the BBC for a comment.
Shoppers in the North Yorkshire town seemed amused by the confusion with its southern counterpart, which lies in the London borough of Richmond upon Thames.
Close to the bakery in Market Place, one local resident told BBC Look North: "They have made a big boo-boo haven't they?
"It's somebody in head office, isn't it, who thinks they know more than the locals?"
Another resident said: "I think there are enough photos of Richmond itself to warrant supporting the North Yorkshire town, as opposed to that lot down south."
