Driver stole motorist's phone after Huddersfield crash - police
- Published
A motorist involved in a two-car crash had his mobile phone stolen by the other driver, police have said.
A white VW Transporter van and a grey Range Rover Vogue collided on Penistone Road in Huddersfield on 1 September.
When the drivers left their cars, the Range Rover driver pushed the VW driver over and stole his phone before leaving the scene, West Yorkshire Police said.
A 50-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of robbery in connection with the incident.
He has been released on police bail, the force said.
The crash happened between the Esso petrol station at Fenay Bridge and the junction with Southfield Road, between 08:35 and 08:45 BST.
The force has appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has dashcam footage from the area at the time, to get in touch.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.