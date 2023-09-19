Man denies trying to kill boy, 14, in Sheffield city centre

The teenager was found injured near Sheffield's town hall in Norfolk StreetBBC/Chris Baynes
The teenager was taken to hospital after being found injured near Sheffield Town Hall
By Andrew Barton
BBC News

A man has pleaded not guilty to the attempted murder of a 14-year-old boy who was stabbed in Sheffield.

John Jubb, 48, of Wincobank Avenue, Sheffield, appeared at the city's crown court on Tuesday.

He was charged after a teenager was found with wounds to his chest on Norfolk Street near the town hall, at about 16:20 BST on 12 September.

Mr Jubb was remanded into custody. A trial date has been set for 22 April 2024.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.