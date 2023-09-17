Specialist mental health paramedics join Yorkshire Ambulance Service
Paramedics specialising in mental health have been employed by Yorkshire Ambulance Service (YAS) for the first time in the country, the trust said.
The service will also double its number of dedicated mental health response vehicles from three to six.
YAS receives about 140 calls a day about people in a mental health crisis.
It has also helped create safe spaces for people in need of support in an emergency in York and Sheffield, according to a spokesperson.
Two new advanced paramedic roles specialising in mental health have started work with YAS and specialist training has also been given to existing staff to help them support patients.
In the past year the dedicated mental health ambulances have responded to more than 3,000 calls related to people in crisis.
In 61% of cases the crew was able to help the patient at home or within their community, meaning they did not have to attend A&E.
Lesley Butterworth, lead nurse in urgent care for the trust, said: "We are delighted to implement this latest development in our programme to support people in mental health crisis.
"These exciting new advanced paramedic roles come ahead of recruitment to 15 specialist paramedic roles - a team that will help us provide the care and support people need, however they access our services."
