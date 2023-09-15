Judith Wadsworth: Hotel boss heard 'terrible noise' under car after fatal crash
A hotel owner who ran over a bride-to-be's mother the day before her wedding said the first he knew was a "terrible noise" under his car, a jury has heard.
Judith Wadsworth, 66, died when she was hit by Nicholas Bannister's Range Rover at the Coniston Hotel and Spa, near Skipton, in February 2020.
In a transcript of his interview read out at Bradford Crown Court, he said: "I just didn't see her."
Mr Bannister, 64, denies causing her death by careless driving.
Jurors were told that in his interview with police, Mr Bannister, of Bell Busk, near Skipton, North Yorkshire, told officers: "I turned the corner, looked one way, looked the other and didn't see the lady, sadly.
"I just didn't see her."
He described how he got into his car with the intention of driving the short distance to the spa complex to go for a run in the gym.
He said he had turned from the main entrance on to an access road through the estate when the collision happened.
In his interview, he said: "I turned right and the first I was aware was a terrible noise I heard from under my car. I assumed something had gone wrong with my car."
He described how he stopped and was joined by one of his employees who had seen what happened and they called for help.
Later in the interview, Mr Bannister told officers: "I've had four or five hours to reflect on the whole thing. It's desperately sad. If you could have your time again, you would."
The jury has heard how Mrs Wadsworth was preparing for her daughter's wedding at the hotel and had been bringing in boxes from the car park when she was hit on a pedestrian walkway.
The court has previously heard how the Range Rover was travelling at between 9-12mph at the time and stopped about 65ft (20m) from where the collision took place.
Mrs Wadsworth died from head and chest injuries.
Mr Bannister denies causing death by driving without due care and attention.
The trial continues.
