York MP Rachael Maskell branded 'anti fun' over bar licence comments
- Published
An MP has been accused of being "anti fun" after she criticised councillors for approving a new bar in York, claiming it was not "family friendly".
Roxy Ball Room was granted a licence to sell alcohol at Stonebow House, on Stonebow, on Monday.
Labour's York Central MP Rachael Maskell said she was "disappointed" the application had been "nodded through".
Her post on X, formerly known as Twitter, drew ridicule and upset from many, including one Labour councillor.
The licence for the venue was approved after a meeting that lasted nearly three hours.
The licensing committee received 38 letters objecting to the plans from residents worried that the venue would be noisy, attract stag and hen parties, and lead to crime and disorder.
Following the decision, Ms Maskell said that Liberal Democrat councillors who do not "represent the centre of York" had approved the licence and added: "Not even asking for a risk assessment first. I'll fight for a family-friendly York."
Allow Twitter content?
This article contains content provided by Twitter. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Twitter’s cookie policy, external and privacy policy, external before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.
Her comments were criticised on social media by some people, with one user commenting: "How dare they allow fun in our city?"
However, several people living near the venue thanked the MP for her comments.
Ms Maskell has been outspoken in her criticism of stag and hen parties and previously said they bring "devastation" to York.
In 2022 she called for the groups to be confined to one area of the city centre to create safe places for families to enjoy.
'Completely inappropriate'
Lib Dem councillor Ashley Mason, who sat on the committee, said Ms Maskell's comments were "very disappointing", according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
He said Ms Maskell had not attended the meeting to object to the plans and added that councillors had placed additional conditions on the venue's owners.
"We have to decide these applications based on licensing regulations and not on party political beliefs or personally held views," he said.
Ms Maskell's comments were also criticised by a member of her own party, councillor Rachel Melly, who represents the city centre ward of Guildhall.
She said councillors had spent hours discussing the issue and it was "completely inappropriate to politicise a licensing decision this way".
"Their political party membership and the ward they represent is irrelevant," she said in a reply to Ms Maskell's post.
At the licensing meeting, councillors quizzed the owners about the activities planned for the venue, including the drinking game beer pong, which residents said they were concerned about.
A representative from the company told councillors the game was "pretty hard, it's a game of skill" and sought to reassure them that it made up a "very small part of our business".
Matt Jones, CEO of Roxy Leisure, said Ms Maskell was "absolutely entitled to object and campaign for whatever she likes" but that replies to her post suggested people were "excited" about the new venue.
He said the company had "tried to engage" with Ms Maskell and added: "We are pleased that the licensing committee agreed that we are responsible operators and will work in harmony with the local residents who had concerns."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.