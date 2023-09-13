Car passenger, 17, dies in Brimham Rocks wall crash
- Published
A 17-year-old boy has died after the car he was travelling in crashed into a wall in North Yorkshire.
The teenager was a passenger in a grey Peugeot 107 which hit a wall on Brimham Rocks Road in Nidderdale at about 18:50 BST on Tuesday, police said.
Three other people in the car suffered minor injuries and the driver was helping officers with their inquiries, according to North Yorkshire Police.
The road was closed for several hours while investigations took place.
Officers said they believed the vehicle left the Fulford area of York at about 11:00 BST and travelled to Brimham Rocks via Kirk Hammerton, Green Hammerton and Knaresborough.
Anyone who saw the car, or who captured dashcam footage of the vehicle prior to the collision, was asked to get in touch with police.
A force spokesperson said the boy's family was being supported by specially trained officers.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.