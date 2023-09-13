Civic welcome to York's first Rabbi in 800 years
The appointment of York's first Rabbi in 800 years has been described as a "significant milestone" for the Jewish community by the city's Lord Mayor.
Chris Cullwick made the comments as he welcomed Rabbi Dr Elisheva Salamo at Mansion House.
York's Liberal Jewish Community (YLJC) announced her appointment in August.
Her arrival coincides with new research from the University of York, which revealed details about York's thriving Jewish community in the 13th Century.
Rabbi Salamo is originally from California and has previously worked in the United States, Switzerland and South Africa, and is an advocate of interfaith dialogue and social action.
YLJC was founded in 2014 and is part of the progressive movement within Judaism.
Mr Cullwick said he was "delighted" to welcome her and to express his "delight at this significant milestone for the Jewish community in York".
"I hope she quickly feels at home here and I very much look forward to working with her."
Rabbi Saloma said she was "honoured and privileged" to become York's first Progressive Rabbi.
She said she was looking forward to working to "encourage and inspire" those who wished to live a "a modern Jewish life in harmony with our neighbours and Interfaith friends".
"We share values with so many and, as our community grows, we look forward to welcoming new members from within York and from wider Yorkshire," she added.
She also met Katie Lomas, the council's executive member for equalities, at the event at the Mansion House.
"It was fantastic to meet her and mark this significant moment in York's history alongside members of our Jewish community," said Ms Lomas.
The new research released in August by the University of York highlights where several of the city's leading Jewish citizens lived in the 1200s and the location of York's first synagogue.
It shows how the community rebuilt following the massacre at Clifford's Tower in 1190.
The city's Jews had sought refuge in the castle from a violent, antisemitic mob, but as they ran low on food and water many chose suicide, with those who survived being murdered.
All Jews were expelled from England in 1290 by an edict which was not overturned until 1657.
