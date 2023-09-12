Scarborough man jailed over headbutt death 'catastrophe'
A man who headbutted a father-of-three on a night out, causing his death, has been jailed for four and a half years.
Peter Houghton, from Hull, was celebrating his 60th birthday in Scarborough on 17 September 2022 when he was attacked on Eastborough.
Scott Antony Connell, 35, admitted manslaughter and was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court on Tuesday.
Judge Rodney Jameson KC said Mr Houghton's death had been a "catastrophe for everyone involved".
Connell, of The Crescent, Scarborough, was working as a marine biologist in the town and had been drinking with friends on the afternoon before the attack, the court heard.
At about 21:00 BST on Saturday 17 September, he was going home and was described as "very drunk" and "affected by cocaine".
He had become involved in an altercation with another man before Mr Houghton intervened, a jury was told.
Mr Houghton, 59, was celebrating with friends ahead of his birthday and had also been drinking, but his blood alcohol level was at less than twice the legal limit for driving.
The court was told that Connell headbutted Mr Houghton "forcefully", causing him to fall backwards and to suffer a fatal brain injury.
Connell left the scene and went home to change his clothes, before returning to the scene of the crime.
Police were present, but Connell did not hand himself in to officers until about 17:20 BST the following day, the jury heard.
He told police he had acted in self-defence.
'Best dad and granddad'
Sentencing him, Judge Jameson told Connell: "This case is a catastrophe for everyone involved and affected by it.
"You have lost your home, you have lost your job. This is your first custodial sentence and it will not be easy."
Speaking in court, Mr Houghton's family described him as "the best dad and granddad".
His daughter, Carla, said: "This has been the hardest year of our lives. I have watched my whole family fall apart, I have never felt pain as strong as this.
"My father was an honourable man, hard-working and strong-minded. I will never forget him."
