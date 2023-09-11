Happy Valley star James Norton takes on Scarborough theatre patron role
- Published
Actor James Norton has become the new patron of Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre (SJT) - the same place he did his work experience, aged 15.
The star of BBC crime drama Happy Valley grew up 20 miles (32km) away in Malton, North Yorkshire.
Norton said the venue kickstarted his love of theatre: "I've always remembered my time at the SJT fondly."
He added: "I'm delighted to be able to add my name to the illustrious roll call of people associated with it."
The theatre was "a beacon of excellence in my home county", Norton said.
Paul Robinson, artistic director of the SJT, said Norton was "the obvious first choice".
"James has always been remarkably generous in crediting the SJT as such an influence on his career," he said.
Meanwhile, Helen Boaden, chair of Scarborough Theatre Trust, which runs the SJT, said: "We are delighted and very proud that James Norton has agreed to be our patron.
"It's a testament to the respect, loyalty and affection which the SJT commands across the UK theatre industry."
Norton, 38, is probably best known for his role as Tommy Lee Royce in the West Yorkshire-based Happy Valley.
More recently he starred in the West End play A Little Life, a stage adaptation of Hanya Yanagihara's Booker-nominated novel of the same name.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.