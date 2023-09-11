York: Two injured after car pursued by police overturns
Two men have been injured after the car they were in overturned while being pursued by police.
Officers were told a black Hyundai Bayon stolen from Penrith was in the North Yorkshire area at 09:30 BST on Sunday.
They located the car on the A1(M) and pursued it along the A59 to York, where it collided with two other vehicles before overturning at about 10:20.
Two men were injured and were taken to hospital.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "One man was found in the Hyundai with serious injuries.
"Another man was found by officers a short distance away from the collision scene."
They said both men had been taken to hospital, one by air ambulance and the other by road.
The force said the incident had been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), which is mandatory in cases of serious injury and police involvement.
Officers have also asked anyone who witnessed the collision, saw the Hyundai before the incident, or had dashcam footage to contact them.
