Anti-terror work to start on York's Shambles
Work to install anti-terror bollards on York's Shambles starts later and will see one end of the street closed.
The barriers are being installed in the city after police said they were needed to protect people from attacks.
But some traders said they fear the work will have an impact on business.
York Council said the bollards will protect the famous street and although one end of the road will shut, six out of seven access points to the street will stay open.
The sliding bollards are being installed at the Pavement end of Shambles as part of a wider programme of anti-terror work in the city.
Phil Pinder, co-founder of The Potions Cauldron on the street, said he felt the works had "been planned with little or no regard for the workings of the city from a business perspective".
"The works won't take place at weekends, but one end of the street will still not be made accessible for pedestrians," he said.
"Many of the independent shops on the street are still recovering from Covid-19, with back rent and business rates arrears still being paid, this and the cost of living crisis already making this a tough year could be the final nail in the coffin."
Work has already been carried out on Goodramgate and Lendal, where some businesses said they were forced to shut temporarily because of the disruption.
York Council held sessions to give business owners and visitors more information about the project and a spokesperson said the "overwhelming response was pragmatic and most of the traders spoken with were supportive and agreed that the work needs to be done".
Matthew Kaplan, owner of The Cheesecake Guy shop, said: "It'll be a bit of a nuisance, but people will still find their way into the Shambles. It's not going to affect Christmas so I'm not going to fret about it."
Councillor Peter Kilbane, executive member for economy and transport, apologised for the disruption.
He said: "It will remove the need in future for the unsightly, temporary barriers that detract from the charm of the Shambles."
The base of the bollards will be finished in stone, similar to the bollards on High Petergate, and work is expected to be complete on 6 October.
Barrier work will then take place at Minster Gates, Colliergate and Blake Street.
