New month-long arts festival heading to York
A new festival of comedy, spoken word and music is to take place in York, it has been announced.
York Alive will begin in late September and run through October, with acts performing in the city's theatres, pubs and music venues.
Festival director Miles Salter, was behind the York Literature Festival from 2008 to 2016.
Mr Salter said: "I'm still driven by the same desire to see York have an exciting, inspiring, arts festival,"
The director, who is a published poet, storyteller, podcaster and broadcaster, said acts would perform at venues across York, including York Barbican, the National Centre for Early Music, the Grand Opera House, and the Victoria Vaults pub.
Acts include the musicians Paul Carrack, Gabrielle and Howard Jones, with comedian, author and presenter Ruby Wax kicking off proceedings on 28 September.
Organisers said American guitar player Toby Walker and Belfast guitarist Dom Martin, would also be in action at the Victoria Vaults, in Nunnery Lane.
Mr Salter said he knew visitors loved coming to the historic city, but he said "York is more than Romans and Vikings".
"It's home to many talented writers, filmmakers, musicians, artists, actors, comedians and dancers. That's why we want York Alive to celebrate this talent, as well as our great venues and fantastic city."
He added: "I must be crazy to try, but I hope that York Alive can become a regular yearly event."
