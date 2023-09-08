Expensive saxophone theft prompts CCTV appeal in York
Police have released CCTV of three men after a "high-value" saxophone was stolen from a musical instrument shop in York.
The woodwind instrument was taken from the Gear4music store on Kettlestring Lane, Clifton Moor Gate, on 31 May.
North Yorkshire Police said those behind the theft were yet to be identified, despite ongoing inquiries.
They believe the men pictured may have information and anyone who recognises them should contact the force.
