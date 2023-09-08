Offal spillage forces partial closure of A1(M) in North Yorkshire

A1(M) between j53 and j52Google
The day-long closure, which impacts two southbound lanes, is between Scotch Corner and Catterick on the A1(M)

A "substantial" spillage of offal has forced a day-long partial closure on a motorway in North Yorkshire.

National Highways said two of three lanes were shut on the southbound A1(M) to allow for emergency resurfacing works to take place.

The impacted section is between junction 53 at Scotch Corner and junction 52 for Catterick.

The lanes will be closed "throughout the day", National Highways said, adding: "Expect delays on approach."

