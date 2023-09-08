Memorial to England footballer Rachel Daly's dad put in Harrogate pub
A memorial to England World Cup finalist Rachel Daly's father has been created by the landlord of the North Yorkshire pub he used to frequent.
Michael Schofield said Martyn Daly, who had been a regular at the Shepherd's Dog pub in Harrogate until his death in 2021, was a "one in a million friend".
He said he had put up the plaque and photograph tribute because Mr Daly "needed celebrating in his own right".
"He was one of life's great ones," Mr Schofield added.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said Mr Schofield, who placed the tribute above the television where Mr Daly watched football, said it was "bittersweet" that his friend, who often travelled to the USA to watch his daughter play for Houston Dash, was not able to cheer on England in the recent World Cup final.
He said: "Everybody turned up at the pub because they felt proud for him and wanted to be here for him and the family. He was one of life's great ones."
"What Martyn brought to the community and youngsters was something else. He always put other people before himself. He was always with a smile and a joke and he had time for everybody," he added.
"If ever you felt down, he'd give you his big bear hug. He was an absolutely great guy.
"He's sorely missed - everybody could do with someone like him in their life," he said.
Last month supporters of Rachel Daly called for the Lioness to be honoured in her home town.
The 31-year-old was born and raised there, playing for local grassroots side Killinghall Nomads Juniors FC.
A petition suggested renaming the Harrogate Leisure and Wellness Centre or another venue in her honour.
As well as being a World Cup finalist, Daly celebrated winning the Euros with the Lionesses and was awarded the Golden Boot as top scorer in the Women's Super League with Aston Villa.
