Ripon community rallies around teen who lost family in A61 crash
- Published
A North Yorkshire community has rallied around a grieving teenage girl who lost her siblings and mother in a car crash on the A61.
Daria Bartienieva, 35, her son Ihor, aged six, and her stepdaughter Anastasiia, 15, died in a collision in South Stainley, Harrogate, on Sunday.
All three were from Ukraine and living in Ripon, North Yorkshire Police said.
A fundraiser has gathered more than £14,000 for Ms Bartienieva's daughter, who was not in the car at the time.
Sara Hirst, who is one of the residents behind the Gofundme page, thanked people for their "generous" donations so far.
Ms Hirst, landlady of the Black Swan pub in Ripon, told BBC Radio York: "People are so generous when it comes to helping local people.
"Even though she is from Ukraine, it makes no difference, she is in Ripon now and part of the Ripon family."
Ms Hirst said a number of charity events were planned to raise further funds for the teenager.
North Yorkshire Police is continuing to appeal for information following the collision on the A61 Ripon Road which involved a silver Vauxhall Meriva car, a blue Toyota Aygo car and a double-decker bus.
Ms Bartienieva and her children were occupants of the Vauxhall Meriva which had been travelling south towards Ripley shortly before the collision at 14:20 BST.
The occupants of the Toyota Aygo were not injured, police said.
A spokesman for The Harrogate Bus Company confirmed one of its number 36 double-decker buses was involved.
According to the spokesman, the bus driver, who suffered leg injuries and four passengers who had minor injuries, received hospital treatment and were now recovering at home.
The spokesman added: "Our first thoughts are with those involved in this accident, particularly those who have sadly lost their lives."
Holy Trinity Church in Ripon will be open from 14:30 to 16:00 until Friday to offer pastoral support and prayer.
