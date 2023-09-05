Harrogate banana plant flowers for first time
Horticulturists at a garden in Harrogate have celebrated the blooming for the first time ever of a 15ft (4.5m) banana plant.
The Musa Basjoo banana plant has flowered at RHS Garden Harlow Carr.
The plant, which has green, paddle-like leaves, that can each grow up to 10ft (3m) long, has produced creamy yellow flowers.
The team at the garden said they believed the plant had finally flowered after reaching maturity.
Russ Watkins, floral team Leader at RHS Harlow Carr, said: "We are so excited to see the banana flower after planting it back in 2019.
"We can't wait to see how it develops over the coming weeks."
A spokesperson said the garden team had carefully cared for the plant over the last few winters, by protecting the crown with a thick layer of mulch and protecting the foliage with a blanket of hessian and straw.
The plant did not flower last year, despite the hot weather.
It is expected to open out more over the coming the weeks before being wrapped again in November, to ensure it stays protected throughout the winter.
