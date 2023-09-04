Woman and two children killed in North Yorkshire crash
- Published
A woman and two children have died in a crash involving two cars and a bus in North Yorkshire, police have said.
Emergency crews were called at about 14:20 BST on Sunday to reports of a crash on the A61 in South Stainley.
The occupants of a silver Vauxhall Meriva car - a woman in her 30s, a boy, 6, and a teenage girl - died in the crash, according to police.
The driver of the double-decker bus suffered leg injuries and some of the bus passengers had minor injuries.
Two occupants of the blue Toyota Aygo car which was also involved in the collision were not injured, officers added.
The next of kin of the three people who died in the collision were being supported by specialist officers, according to North Yorkshire Police.
The Vauxhall and Toyota had been travelling south towards Ripley while the bus was travelling in the opposite direction, officers added.
The A61 was closed for several hours before it reopened at about 23:30 BST.
Anyone with information or dashcam footage has been asked to contact North Yorkshire Police.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.