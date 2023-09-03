A61 in North Yorkshire to be shut for hours after serious collision
- Published
A serious collision has resulted in a road closure, police have said.
The A61 Ripon Road in South Stainley, Harrogate, is expected to remain shut for several hours, North Yorkshire Police said.
Motorists have been asked to avoid the area and find alternative routes.
The Harrogate Bus Company also warned passengers the closure was affecting services in the area. Route 36 was "unable to reach some stops in both directions," it said.
