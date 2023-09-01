Road closed as firefighters tackle Skipton blaze
- Published
Firefighters have been tackling a blaze at a property in a North Yorkshire market town.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (NYFRS) crews were called to reports of a building fire on Belle Vue Terrace in Skipton on Friday morning.
The cause of the fire was currently unknown, according to NYFRS.
Broughton Road between Morrisons and the railway station had been closed as a precaution and drivers were asked to avoid the area, the fire service said.
North Yorkshire Police was assisting with the road closure, NYFRS added.
As a result of the road closure, Belle Vue dental practice warned patients of possible access difficulties, but said it was open as usual.
The BBC has contacted Yorkshire Ambulance Service and North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service for more information.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.