Man charged with arson over fire at Ampleforth GP surgery

Police tape after a fire at Ampleforth and Hovingham SurgeryBBC/Anneli Shearsmith
Ampleforth Surgery was closed following the incident on Tuesday

A man has been charged with starting a fire at a doctor's surgery in a North Yorkshire village.

Police were called to Ampleforth Surgery on Tuesday over reports a man, carrying a knife, had started the blaze and assaulted a member of staff.

North Yorkshire Police said a man was subsequently charged with arson with intent to endanger life, assault, affray and possession of a knife.

He is due to appear before York Magistrates' Court later.

BBC /Anneli Shearsmith
The man, who has not been named by police, is due to appear at York Magistrates' Court later

