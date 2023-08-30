Whitby council move to end private housing developments
- Published
Councillors in Whitby have proposed an end to further "major private housing developments" to help tackle a local housing crisis.
They have proposed a motion going before Whitby Town Council, which states social housing developments should be built instead.
Councillor Michael Harrison said the idea could "combat the town's housing crisis" over the next 10 years.
The motion is due to be heard at the town council's September meeting.
The motion, which was proposed by councillor Harrison, follows a poll which saw Whitby residents vote in favour of new housing being restricted to full-time primary residences instead of holiday accommodation.
It states: "Whitby Town Council calls for North Yorkshire Council to actively use its planning and economic development powers to prioritise social, co-operative and council housing developments, instead of major private building projects, for a period of the next 10 years."
In January, the now-defunct Scarborough Council, backed a motion to establish a primary residency scheme in the town, and earlier this year a government proposal to give planning committees greater control over holiday let conversions received cross-party support from councillors in Scarborough and Whitby.
However, Mr Harrison said Scarborough Council had been guilty of "inaction" and said young people were forced to "flee" in search of affordable homes and jobs, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Mr Harrison said: "The crisis has been allowed to become so extreme due to the inaction of local authorities.
"We believe that an equally extreme statement by Whitby Town Council is needed to force local and national government into taking action on a crisis that is destroying communities like Whitby across the country."
The motion is due to be discussed at the full meeting of Whitby Town Council on 5 September.
North Yorkshire Council has been approached for a comment.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.