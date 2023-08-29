Motorcyclist dies from injuries in Haxby crash
A motorcyclist injured in a collision near York has died in hospital, police have confirmed.
The 30-year-old man sustained serious injuries after his red Honda CBR motorcycle collided with a lamp-post and a road sign on York Road, Haxby, on 21 August at 20:16 BST.
He was taken to Hull Royal Infirmary for treatment, but subsequently died from his injuries.
North Yorkshire Police said his family were being supported by officers.
The force has appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident or who has dash cam footage to contact them.
