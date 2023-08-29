Motorcyclist, 59, killed in three-vehicle crash on A61

A motorcyclist died in a three-vehicle crash in North Yorkshire over the bank holiday weekend, police have confirmed.

The biker, aged 59, was killed in a collision on the A61 between Ripley and South Stainley, near Harrogate, at 17:20 BST on Saturday.

Officers said the man had been riding a Suzuki Bandit motorcycle at the rear of a group of bikers.

The drivers of a Land Rover and Ford Transit van stopped at the scene, North Yorkshire Police said.

The biker's family had been informed, a force spokesperson confirmed.

Anyone with information or dash cam footage should contact North Yorkshire Police.

