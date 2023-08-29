Air traffic control: Yorkshire passengers stranded as flights suspended
- Published
Thousands of air passengers from Yorkshire have faced flight delays caused by a technical fault in the UK's air traffic control system.
Passengers were left stranded after the majority of flights in and out of UK airports were cancelled on Monday.
Hamish Harron, 53, from Scarborough, was travelling back from Budapest via Amsterdam when he was told his ongoing flight was cancelled.
He has now decided to take an overnight ferry from Holland to Newcastle.
Mr Harron had been at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest with his wife and son, and was due to fly back to Newcastle on Monday.
He said: "On the way to the airport yesterday we were told that the Amsterdam to Newcastle part of our trip was cancelled, so we had to get a flight from Budapest to Amsterdam knowing that we couldn't do the final part of the journey.
"We were told by KLM we could fly you out in a few days to Edinburgh, but that is hundreds of miles away from where our car is in Newcastle, so I said how are we going to get there?
"They said well, public transport? But we weren't getting to Edinburgh until about midnight so there was no public transport and that would have meant another hotel."
He added: "We had to cancel that part of the flight so we are now on a train to the ferry port in Amsterdam, and are going to catch the overnight ferry tonight to get into Newcastle tomorrow morning.
"We should be getting back, and we are quite pleased about that actually."
Jack Bowman, from Halifax, West Yorkshire, has been stranded at Palma Airport since 16:00 BST on Monday, after a family holiday in Peguera, Mallorca.
He is travelling with his parents, his partner and their two children, aged 10 and six months.
He said they had slept on the airport floor and had no food or baby food for their daughter.
Mr Bowman said holiday company Jet2 had told him they should fly home at 21:00 BST on Tuesday.
"We've got another nine-hour delay ahead of us," he said.
"With a six-month-old baby, no baby milk, no accommodation, no money, we just want to get home."
Rafal Batko and his family, from Sheffield, spent the night at Leeds Bradford Airport after their flight to Krakow was cancelled.
Mr Batko, who was flying out for his mother and father-in-law's wedding anniversary party, said: "We've been here for 17 hours. We tried to get into a hotel but there was no space because everyone was in the same position.
"It's stressful but fingers crossed we'll get on one today. If not we'll have to go home. We are tired and everything is too expensive to buy."
Holidaymakers heading to and from the UK were expected to face disruption for days, Transport Secretary Mark Harper warned.
National Air Traffic Services (Nats) confirmed the fault just after midday on Monday, before it announced at 15:15 BST that it had identified and remedied the issue.
But it said it would "take some time for flights to return to normal" - as it launched an investigation into what went wrong.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.