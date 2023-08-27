Man rescued from ledge after 100ft fall in North York Moors
A man was rescued from a ledge after plunging 100ft (30m) down a steep embankment in the North York Moors.
Firefighters, mountain rescue crews, paramedics and Yorkshire Air Ambulance were called to reports a man in his 50s had fallen from a path on a hill near Sutton Bank.
Cleveland Mountain Rescue Team used a rope system to reach the man and walk him back up the hillside.
He was taken to hospital by Yorkshire Ambulance Service with a broken wrist.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said he had fallen "a significant distance" and "became stuck on a ledge" close to Yorkshire Gliding Club's airfield.
Fire crews remained on standby while rescuers brought him back up.
The mountain rescue team said 14 of its volunteers were involved in the two-hour operation, which required them to battle through "thick, overgrown vegetation on the hillside" to reach the man.
"From there, using the rope system, the rescuers were able to slowly walk the casualty back up the hillside to the path, and then he was walked further up to join the main path before being taken to the waiting ambulance for onward treatment at hospital," it added.
