North York Moors crash: Man dies in three-car collision
- Published
Police have made an appeal for information after a man died in a three-car crash in the North York Moors.
A BMW, an Audi, and a Honda Civic had all been travelling in the same direction when they collided on Blakey Ridge, between Hutton-le-Hole and Castleton at 20:20 BST on 20 August.
The Honda driver, a 34-year-old from Middlesbrough, died at the scene.
North Yorkshire Police has appealed for witnesses and dash cam footage.
The force said detectives were also interested in "the manner of driving of the three vehicles in the moments leading up to the collision".
The crash occurred about 1.5 miles (2.4km) south of the Lion Inn pub, near the turn-offs to Farndale and Rosedale.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.