Snaith crash: Motorcyclist dies in lorry crash on bridge
- Published
A motorcyclist has died in a crash with a lorry on a bridge.
The biker, a man aged in his 20s, was killed in a collision with a lorry travelling in the opposite direction on the A1041 near Snaith, East Yorkshire, at 12.30 BST on Friday.
He had been travelling from the village of Carlton, North Yorkshire, when the collision occurred on Snaith Bridge.
North Yorkshire Police said the man, who had been riding a white Husqvarna 125, died at the scene.
The force has appealed for any witnesses or those with dash cam footage to get in touch.
